NEW Virginia Women’s Center in Short Pump!

RICHMOND, Va. - Dr. Eryn K.S. Clipp, M.D. gives us a tour of the new Virginia Women’s Center located in Short Pump. This state of the art facility is focused on comprehensive women’s health; including obstetrics, gynecology, maternal fetal medicine, mammography, bone health and more. Dr. Clipp and the rest of the experienced staff are eager to help women in Central Virginia get the health care they need. For more information you can call 804-288-4084 or visit https://www.virginiawomenscenter.com/. For after-hour or emergency care, you can call 804-527-3588.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE MEDARVA}