Shooting at Denver area Walmart leaves two dead, one injured

THORNTON, Colo. — Two people were killed Wednesday night during a shooting at a Walmart in the Denver, Colorado, suburb of Thornton, police said on Twitter.

The Thornton Police Department said one woman was taken to a hospital.

“The shooting happened inside the store,” Officer Victor Avila told CNN. The location was evacuated.

It was unclear whether anyone was in custody, but police said it was not an active shooter situation. Video from CNN affiliates showed a Walmart Supercenter parking lot filled with emergency vehicles.

Jennifer Biglands walked over from her home after her sister called her frantically from inside the store. The sister said she heard seven or eight shots. The woman was so frantic and crying that Jennifer couldn’t understand her, so she passed the phone to an employee who told her there had been an incident and that the woman would need a ride home.

Thornton is just north of Denver.

This is a developing story.

Mom of a 16-year-old who works inside the Thornton Walmart—her daughter is OK, but obviously shaken up #WalmartShooting @KDVR pic.twitter.com/ZDUmOpRf8s — Zora Stephenson (@ZoraStephenson) November 2, 2017

No longer active shooter. Active crime scene. People are worried sick about loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ZB1FEiR6sS — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) November 2, 2017

Thornton Walmart employees used shopping carts to shield themselves in parking lot from shooter!@KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/CrjZPCGG26 — Gregory Nieto (@greg_nieto) November 2, 2017

Shopper sent me video of empty Walmart after customers evacuated after shooting at Thornton Walmart- 9900 Grant St.@KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/4XpssLo21r — Gregory Nieto (@greg_nieto) November 2, 2017

We continue to see emergency vehicles racing both north and south on I-25. We’re getting closer to scene of reported Walmart shooting — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) November 2, 2017