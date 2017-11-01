‘Mission Tomorrow’ offers area students an up-close look at possible careers

RICHMOND, Va. – ChamberRVA hosts the second annual ‘Mission Tomorrow’ event Wednesday, November 1st and tomorrow, Thursday, November 2nd at the Richmond International Raceway from 8:30am – 2pm both days. This event will offer over 12,000 of Central Virginia’s eight graders an opportunity to explore hundreds of possible careers. Ed Baine of Dominion Energy is joined by student Elizabeth Drauszewski to fill us in on this year’s event. For more information and a list of exhibitors, sponsors and schedules you can visit http://www.chamberrva.com/programs/mission-tomorrow/