Missing New Kent 14-year-old is in need of medication

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. – The New Kent Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old who is in need of medication and left home without it.

Zachary Ty Carl was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, October 30 at his residence in Quinton.

“We are hoping to generate leads to assist our office in locating Zach and that will allow us to bring him home to his family,” said a New Kent Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The teen is considered endangered and in need of medication. Deputies said Zach was a runaway from the family home.

Investigators say Zach is possibly driving a 2015 Fiat white in color. The Vehicle has a Virginia License Plate number of 5912BE.

Zach is described as a 14-year-old male with Brown long curly hair, Hazel eyes, 5’10” tall and 145 pounds.

Anyone with information about Zach’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804 966-9500.