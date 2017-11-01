× Richmond Hate Crime: Man finds ‘GAY MOVE DIE’ painted on his car

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a message of hate spray painted on a car parked in Richmond’s North Highland Park neighborhood.

The words “GAY MOVE DIE” were painted on the vehicle sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Halloween night.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

“The Richmond Police Department stands with the LGBTQ community in condemning what happened,” Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said. “I have directed the Department’s LGBTQ liaison, Captain Dan Minton, to monitor the progress of the investigation to keep everyone informed.”

The car was parked along the 3400 block of Delaware Avenue when it was targeted.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Lt. Herman Loney, III at 804 646-4195 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Witnesses can send news tips or photos here.