× Emile desires a family with other children and pets

RICHMOND, Va. — Emile, 17, is a very smart young lady who takes all regular and advanced level high school classes. She especially enjoys singing in the chorus at her high school as well as performing arts.

Emile is a typical teenage girl in that she likes to hang out with her friends and socialize.

She is able to easily engage younger children, and may be interested in working with children in the future.

Emile also loves animals and has a cat.

She is open to having brothers and sisters.

Emile desires a family with other children and pets.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts –A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.