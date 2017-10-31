Richmond man arrested for stealing women’s underwear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have arrested the man accused of stealing women's underwear from washers at Richmond laundromats.

Timothy Iott, 54, of N. Dooley Avenue, turned himself in to Richmond Police on Tuesday. He was charged with petit larceny.

"Iott is suspected of a theft which occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. Police were told he entered the same laundromat on Strawberry Street and while a load of clothes were in the washer, took a pair of women’s underwear," a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

A man who matched Iott's description, struck more recently at laundromats on both Cleveland Street and Lombardy Street.

"It's a pattern that I just want to put a stop to,” laundromat Al Bingenheimer said about a recent incident. “I want my customers to feel safe and comfortable, and I don't need a guy rummaging through the clothes of females to get a key piece of what he wants."

Bingenheimer said he followed Iott to another location on October 20 and witnessed him walk in. He said Lott grabbed a few pieces of clothing from a machine that a woman had just loaded her laundry into, and then ran back to his car.

"I'd like to thank the media and community’s involvement in assisting us with this case and its closure," Third Precinct Sgt. Chuck Hayes said.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call Third Precinct Detective Heather Truong at 804-646-1067 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.