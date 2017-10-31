Show off your Halloween costume!

RICHMOND, Va. — Halloween has arrived and we want to see your funny, scary, cute, and awesome costumes. Click the submit button below the photo gallery, or post them to the CBS 6 Facebook page. We’ll share some of the best outfits during our newscasts.
