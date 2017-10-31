× Go inside 2 huge Midlothian mansions

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Two recent listings in the same Midlothian neighborhood, including one of the largest Southside homes to hit the local market in recent memory, are adding to the area’s list of million-dollar homes for sale.

The pricier of the two, at just under $2 million, is the 5,500-square-foot riverside home at 4101 E. Old Gun Road. The six-bedroom, five-full-bathroom home was listed Oct. 8 by Alex Glaser of Coldwell Banker Vaughan & Co.

The next day, a significantly larger home at 11801 Aberdeen Landing Terrace, in the gated Reeds Landing subdivision just south of Old Gun Road, hit the market for $1.55 million. Morgan Cruthirds and Frank Hardy of Charlottesville-based Frank Hardy Sotheby’s International Realty have that listing.

While standing at 11,700 square feet, the Aberdeen Landing Terrace home has a lower price tag than the Old Gun Road home, which overlooks the James River atop 2.1 acres.

Cruthirds said pricing the larger home was a challenge due to its size. The latest Chesterfield County assessment valued the property at $1.41 million.

“It was hard to get comps because of the size of the home,” Cruthirds said. “Aberdeen Landing Terrace has homes on it listed from $500,000 to $800,000. Very rarely do you see a home that’s listed in that area for more than $800,000 or $900,000. I would say it’s an anomaly in a sense.”

The Aberdeen Landing home is co-owned by Norman and Patricia Board and John and Caroline York, according to Chesterfield County property records. Cruthirds said the Boards own multiple homes and are looking to move back to their primary residence. John York is a retired local orthopedic surgeon.

