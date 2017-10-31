Celebrating “Dia De Los Muertos” 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Halloween is October 31st and it’s also the first day of the “Dia De Los Muertos” Celebration which continues through Thursday. “The Day of the Dead” is a multi-day Mexican holiday focusing on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died and help support their spiritual journey. Local Executive Chef, Zach Wingold, from Casa Del Barco stopped by to share his recipe for Turkey Tamale. Enjoy food and drink specials at the “Day of the Dead” Event at Casa Del Barco Wednesday, Nov 1st from 11:30am to 10pm.

Slow-Roasted Turkey Tamale

Ingredients:

• Masa Harina for tamales (corn masa flour) 1 lb

• chicken stock 1 quart

• pumpkin puree 1 cup

• fine sea salt 1 tablespoon

• ground coriander 1 tablespoon

• white sugar 2 tablespoons

• lard (rendered pork/bacon fat) 4 oz

• frozen packaged banana leaves (thaw out) 1 pack

Directions:

1. Whisk dry ingredients (masa harina, sea salt, coriander) until evenly combined.

2. Add chicken stock and sugar.

3. Using a spatula or a gloved hand, mix water into dry ingredients until the consistency of thick pancake batter.

4. Add lard and pumpkin puree and fold in with hands. Set Aside.

5. Prepare banana leaves by unfolding them and cutting them into square pieces. About 10" x 10"

6. Lay cut banana leaves on a flat surface.

7. Using a cookie scooper or spoon, scoop about 3/4 cup (6 oz) of tamale dough in the center of the leaf.

8. Gently roll the banana leaf over the tamale dough and fold in only one side to seal.

9. Double wrap the tamale with an additional banana leaf and seal the opposite side.

10. Place wrapped tamales in a steam basket insert over a pot of boiling water. Place lid on pot and cook for 45 minutes.