× Third corrections officer dies from injuries after attempted prison escape in NC

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A third employee died Monday from injuries sustained in the failed inmate escape attempt at Pasquotank Correctional Institution, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon, 49, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, WTKR reports. She suffered from injuries during an attempted inmate escape on October 12.

“Our hears are broken at the passing of Officer Shannon,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “Our deepest condolences go out to the Shannon family during this difficult time.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper also released the following statement after Shannon’s passing:

I’m deeply saddened that this brutal attack has taken the life of Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon, who was doing her job protecting the public. Our hearts go out to the victim, her family, friends and coworkers. Prisons and their employees help keep our communities safe, and I’ve directed state prison officials to take the necessary steps to improve prison safety.

Shannon started working at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in 2013.

Correctional Officer Justin Smith and Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden died the day of the attack. Four inmates were charged with first-degree murder in connection to the incident.

According to the NCDPS, the prison continues to be on lockdown.