Man arrested for murder at Henrico apartment

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man was arrested in connection to a murder at a Henrico apartment complex.

Roland Ellsworth Anderson III, 24, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“On Sunday, October 15, 2017 Henrico Police and Fire responded to the 3400 block of Prince Robert Court for a medical emergency,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “Officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The victim was later identified as 41-year-old James Burl Thomas, of Henrico.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.