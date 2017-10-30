× Special meeting called as RPS moves closer to new superintendent

RICHMOND, Va. — Sources tell CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit that the Richmond School Board is very close to choosing school district’s next Superintendent.

The board has a special called meeting Monday night, leading some to speculate that a decision has been made. Sources tell Hipolit that the meeting is part of the ongoing process to discuss candidates and contracts.

But sources say we should not expect any announcement on a decision tonight.

The school board is interviewing a short list of candidates provided by the search committee which is headed up by the head of Dominion Energy.

The board has said they hope to pick someone by early November.