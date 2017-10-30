× Q Barbeque closes in Short Pump

SHORT PUMP, Va. — A local barbecue chain is out after five years at a Kroger-anchored Short Pump retail development, while a California-based sushi brand is planning to move in.

Q Barbeque has closed its Corner at Short Pump location at 11871 W. Broad St.

A sign on the door said the restaurant group shuttered the nearly 3,600-square-foot outpost in late September.

The space, as well as the entire shopping center, is for lease with Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer brokers Connie Jordan Nielsen, Nicki Jassy and Alicia Farrell.

“We truly appreciate the loyal patronage to our Short Pump location over the past five years,” the note said. “We have chosen to refocus our company efforts on our other Richmond-area locations.”

Owner and operator Tuffy Stone could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Q Barbeque operates restaurants near Virginia Center Commons, in Midlothian near Walmart and Sam’s Club; and another along Hull Street Road in the Brandermill area of Chesterfield.

Stone also operates a catering business, A Sharper Palate Catering & Events in Lakeside.

Q Barbeque was an original tenant of the Corner at Short Pump, at the corner of West Broad Street and Lauderdale Drive, upon its completion in 2012 at the hands of developer Rebkee Co.

Its other current tenants include Toys ‘R’ Us, Olive Garden, Genghis Grill, Gelati Celesti, Jamba Juice and Zoe’s Kitchen.

While Q Barbeque is the second restaurant tenant to leave the strip this year, following Café Rio’s closure in February, another is on its way in.

