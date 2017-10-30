Police arrest VSU shooting suspect in Philadelphia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a third suspect in the shooting of a student on the campus of Virginia State University earlier this month.

Investigators obtained warrants for 20-year-old Dante D. Turner, of Waverly, for aggravated malicious wounding, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the shooting.

U.S. Marshals arrested Turner in Philadelphia without incident on Sunday, Oct. 29. He remains in custody in Philadelphia.

Police say Turner is the suspected shooter in the case.

On October 19 at about 11:06 p.m., VSU and Chesterfield County police responded to the campus of VSU in the 1 block of Hayden Street for a report of a shooting.

The victim, a VSU student, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police previously arrested Khris J. Moonilal, 20, of Petersburg and Quavon T. Flowers, 19, of Chesterfield and charged them with attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and second degree malicious wounding.

Investigators say that both Moonilal and Flowers were with Turner at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.