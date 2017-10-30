× Northside to get first brewery as neighborhood expands

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond is about to get another brewery, this time in the city’s Northside.

Tabol Brewing will open at 704 Dawn St., in an 8,000-square-foot building that formerly housed Research Glass auto shop near Battery Park.

Nic Caudle and Travis Dise are part of an ownership group that is under contract to purchase the building for $285,000. Colliers International broker Sara Marie Williamson is representing them in the deal. The 117-year-old building was assessed this year at $232,000.

Dise said they hope to open the brewery in spring 2018, with a four-barrel system and 3,000-square-foot taproom.

Caudle, a longtime home brewer who also works in IT, is planning to brew “funky” beers, made with wild-caught yeast, aged in oak barrels, or sour brews. Dise, who works for Iron Heart Mobile Canning, which cans beers for many local breweries, said one of Tabol’s tentative flagship beers is fermented with honeysuckle.

If all goes as planned, both Caudle and Dise intend to make the brewery their full-time gigs.

