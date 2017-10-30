Henrico teens arrested after police find guns, drugs in home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Four people were arrested after police searched their Henrico County home.

Officers executed the search warrant October 28 at the home along the 1800 block of Hungary Road.

As a result of the search and investigation, police arrested and charged the following four people:

Kyle Lucas Schmidt, 18, of the 1800 Block Hungary Road, was charged with distribution of marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, manufacturing marijuana, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug and distribution of a schedule I or II drug.

Cedric Deshawn Harris, 21, of the 1800 Block Hungary Road, was charged with distribution of marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, manufacturing marijuana, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug, distribution of a schedule I or II drug and possession of a schedule I or II drug.

Renard Louis Drake Jr., 18, of the 1800 Block Hungary Road, was charged with distribution of marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, manufacturing marijuana, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug and distribution of a schedule I or II drug.

Andrea Nicole Giron, 19, of the 1800 Block Hungary Road, was charged with manufacturing marijuana, distribution of marijuana and distribution of marijuana on or near certain property.

This is a developing story. Anyone with additional information can send news tips and photos here.