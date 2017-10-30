Former Virginia Tech star honored with game ball after death of infant daughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Only days after the death of his infant daughter, Former Virginia Tech quarterback and current Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas, was honored by his team with the game ball.

Brooklynn Rose was born prematurely Tuesday night and died shortly thereafter.

Earlier this year. Thomas and his wife announced their baby girl was due in April.

“Our Precious girl Brooklynn Rose Thomas was born yesterday at 9:48pm weighing 2oz and 10 inches long. For whatever reason, God decided that he was ready to hold our little girl in his arms,” Thomas posted on Instagram. “Please just pray for our family during this trying/confusing time. And pray for our precious girl, for her to know how truly loved she was and will always be.”

Thomas missed one practice, but returned to the team before their game Sunday.

After a win over the Oakland Raiders, head coach Sean McDermott embraced Thomas and presented him with the game ball after his difficult week.

After the week he and his family have had, Coach gave today's game ball to Logan Thomas. ❤️ One family. #GoBills pic.twitter.com/4zJUj40N79 — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) October 29, 2017

“I just want to say thank you to everybody from the top to bottom for having my back this week and I really appreciate it,” said Thomas.

The former Virginia Tech star then broke down the huddle with, “Family.”

Thomas, who did play Sunday, caught one pass for seven yards.