× Fleeing couple strikes Virginia State Police cruiser

BATH COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia couple was arrested and charged with multiple crimes following a weekend incident involving a Virginia State Trooper.

When Virginia State Police Master Trooper T.A. May responded to a suspicious vehicle call on Route 600 in Bath County on Saturday afternoon, he realized the vehicle matched the description of a stolen vehicle, according to Virginia State Police.

“The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. The suspect vehicle fled to a campground near Lake Moomaw,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “When it came upon a dead end, the suspect vehicle struck the trooper’s patrol car. The pursuit continued onto Route 603 where the suspect vehicle again struck the trooper’s patrol car. The impact of this crash caused the suspect vehicle to crash into a bridge.”

The man and woman in the car were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Illegal drugs were found inside the vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Augusta County, according to State Police.

The driver, Kristopher J. Wingfield, 27, of Crewe, was charged with eluding police; two counts of assault on a police officer using a vehicle; one count of intentional destruction of property; one count of driving on a suspended license; one count of possession of illegal narcotics; one count of theft of a vehicle; and one count of breaking and entering.

Nichole L. Love, 24, was charged with one count of theft of a vehicle and one count of breaking and entering.

Both Wingfield and Love were booked at the Alleghany Regional Jail in Covington.

Trooper May was not injured in the incident.