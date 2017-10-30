Couple arrested after 7 kids found in filthy home, 1 with maggots in diaper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A North Carolina couple have been charged with multiple counts of child abuse after seven children were found in a home with poor living conditions, according to police.

Michael Patrick McKnight, 24, and Jamie Leigh Hiatt, 24, both of Lexington, are each charged with felony neglect-child abuse involving serious injury and six counts of misdemeanor child abuse, according to WGHP.

Lexington police came a home at 410 Irma Avenue in reference to a welfare check at 10:20 p.m. Friday.

Once at the home officers observed very filthy and unhealthy living conditions, the release said.

The children ranged in age from 1 to 6.

Two 18-month-old twins and a 1-year-old were taken to Lexington Medical Center for treatment, and were later transported to Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem. They are currently listed in fair condition, and the 1-year-old has been released to Davidson County Social Services.

Staff at Lexington Medical Center said they found maggots in the diaper of one of the children, according to WGHP.

Urine and feces – both human and animal – could be found throughout the home, making it an unhealthy environment for any human life, the release said.

McKnight is the parent of three of the children and Hiatt is the parent of four of the children.

McKnight and Hiatt were each given a $100,000 secured bond each and a court date of Nov. 20.