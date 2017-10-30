Former Cosby baseball player found dead at college

ELON, North Carolina — Elon University students gathered Sunday night to remember the life of junior Breslin Thomas Wiley.

The 21-year-old Chesterfield County native was found dead in his off-campus home Saturday, according to the university.

Wiley, an engineering physics major and Elon club baseball player, attended Cosby High School in Chesterfield.

“[Wiley] was an unbelievable kid who we really loved,” former teammate Alex Day told the Elon News Network. “He always had his friend’s back on and off the field and was one of our closest friends.”

A memorial service was held in Wiley’s honor Sunday in the Numen Lumen Pavilion.

Wiley’s death remained under investigation, according to police.

Investigators told the Elon News Network that Wiley’s death was “unexpected.”

