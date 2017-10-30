Be a savvy shopper this holiday season 

RICHMOND, Va. - The holiday season is quickly approaching and this is the time of year when we start to think about buying gifts for family and friends. Local CPA, Phil Umansky, PH.D. is back with us today to share tips on how you can be a savvy consumer as retailers encourage you to spend more money this season. For more information visit www.vscpa.com
