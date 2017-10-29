Fire burns hole through Chesterfield home’s roof

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire at a home in Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 700 block of Scottingham Terrace just before 12:10 p.m.

Firefighters said three people were in the home when the fire started, but they made it out safely.

Officials said the home suffered “moderate damage, including a hole burned into the roof.

As a result, the three people who live at the home will be displaced.

There has been no word yet on what sparked the fire.