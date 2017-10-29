Fire burns hole through Chesterfield home’s roof

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire at a home in Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the home in the 700 block of Scottingham Terrace just before 12:10 p.m.
Firefighters said three people were in the home when the fire started, but they made it out safely.
Officials said the home suffered “moderate damage, including a hole burned into the roof.
As a result, the three people who live at the home will be displaced.
There has been no word yet on what sparked the fire.
37.488283 -77.555052