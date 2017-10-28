Ghoulish photos show zombies taking Carytown

Best chances for rain ☔ Sunday
Posted 6:12 pm, October 28, 2017, by , Updated at 06:15PM, October 28, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — Stunning photos show the living dead meandering in Richmond’s Carytown Saturday afternoon to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Luke Witt, a WTVR.com contributor, captured photos from the 13th annual Richmond Zombie Walk that kicked off in front of the Byrd Theatre and then meandered down Cary Street.

Participant were asked to donate $5 to the American Cancer Society.

Some shops in Carytown also handed out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Prizes were awarded for the following categories:

  • Most Disgusting
  • Best Couple/Group Theme
  • Best Pop Culture Theme (TV/Movie/Comic/Gaming)
  • Best Zombie Kid
  • 2017 Zombie of the Year

The walk was started by Anthony Menez and Josh Bishop, who said they love Halloween more than Christmas, according to the Richmond Zombie Walk website.

Still life, the upside down #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6

Wu-Tang Killa Bees y'all! #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6

Side-eye Wlma Flintstone #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6

Theatre vendor #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6

Creepiest puppet I've ever seen #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6

Tennis Barbie! #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6

When you spot Van Gogh in the crowd #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6

Eye contact #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6

Brains! #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6

Houston, we have a problem #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6

Brains! #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6

Dead rat! #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6

Lady Liberty @richmondzombiewalk #richmondzombiewalk2017 #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6

@richmondzombiewalk #richmondzombiewalk2017 #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6

Beauty queen #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6

Chained #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6

KISS #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6

