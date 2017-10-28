Ghoulish photos show zombies taking Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. — Stunning photos show the living dead meandering in Richmond’s Carytown Saturday afternoon to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
Luke Witt, a WTVR.com contributor, captured photos from the 13th annual Richmond Zombie Walk that kicked off in front of the Byrd Theatre and then meandered down Cary Street.
Participant were asked to donate $5 to the American Cancer Society.
Some shops in Carytown also handed out candy to trick-or-treaters.
Prizes were awarded for the following categories:
- Most Disgusting
- Best Couple/Group Theme
- Best Pop Culture Theme (TV/Movie/Comic/Gaming)
- Best Zombie Kid
- 2017 Zombie of the Year
The walk was started by Anthony Menez and Josh Bishop, who said they love Halloween more than Christmas, according to the Richmond Zombie Walk website.