Ghoulish photos show zombies taking Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. — Stunning photos show the living dead meandering in Richmond’s Carytown Saturday afternoon to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Luke Witt, a WTVR.com contributor, captured photos from the 13th annual Richmond Zombie Walk that kicked off in front of the Byrd Theatre and then meandered down Cary Street.

Participant were asked to donate $5 to the American Cancer Society.

Some shops in Carytown also handed out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Prizes were awarded for the following categories:

Most Disgusting

Best Couple/Group Theme

Best Pop Culture Theme (TV/Movie/Comic/Gaming)

Best Zombie Kid

2017 Zombie of the Year

The walk was started by Anthony Menez and Josh Bishop, who said they love Halloween more than Christmas, according to the Richmond Zombie Walk website.

Still life, the upside down #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6 A post shared by Luke Witt (@alukewitt) on Oct 28, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

Wu-Tang Killa Bees y'all! #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6 A post shared by Luke Witt (@alukewitt) on Oct 28, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

Side-eye Wlma Flintstone #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6 A post shared by Luke Witt (@alukewitt) on Oct 28, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

Theatre vendor #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6 A post shared by Luke Witt (@alukewitt) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Creepiest puppet I've ever seen #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6 A post shared by Luke Witt (@alukewitt) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Tennis Barbie! #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6 A post shared by Luke Witt (@alukewitt) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

When you spot Van Gogh in the crowd #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6 A post shared by Luke Witt (@alukewitt) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Eye contact #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6 A post shared by Luke Witt (@alukewitt) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

Brains! #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6 A post shared by Luke Witt (@alukewitt) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

Houston, we have a problem #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6 A post shared by Luke Witt (@alukewitt) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

Brains! #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6 A post shared by Luke Witt (@alukewitt) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

Dead rat! #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6 A post shared by Luke Witt (@alukewitt) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Lady Liberty @richmondzombiewalk #richmondzombiewalk2017 #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6 A post shared by Luke Witt (@alukewitt) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

@richmondzombiewalk #richmondzombiewalk2017 #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6 A post shared by Luke Witt (@alukewitt) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Beauty queen #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6 A post shared by Luke Witt (@alukewitt) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

Chained #richmondzombiewalk2017 @richmondzombiewalk #RVA @richmondgrid @cbs6 A post shared by Luke Witt (@alukewitt) on Oct 28, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT