Manchester hands Hermitage 1st loss of the season 26-20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Midlothian, VA - Manchester's rivalry with Hermitage dates back to a playoff meeting in 2014. The two have faced each other three times with the Panthers winning all three. But all good things eventually come to an end and for the Lancers, breaking that streak was important to them and their defense made sure that happened. They picked off three passes, one for a pick-six as they snapped Hermitage's 17 game regular season winning streak 26-20.

Up 6-3 in the first quarter, Manchester's Jonathan Rose, who also plays wide receiver, picked off Hermitage's Jay Carney and went 95 yards for a touchdown to give the Lancers a 13-3 lead. Rose also had a 11 yard touchdown reception in the quarter.

Hermitage C.J. Jackson would cut the Lancers lead to 23-17 at the half after returning the kickoff 98 yards for the touchdown.

The Panthers would cut the lead down to 26-20 with under a minute to go in the game and would get the ball back with a chance to win when Carney threw his third interception of the night to Kwame Dehaney

The fifth ranked Lancers also got an efficient performance from starting quarterback Brendon Clark, who went 24-30 for 215 yards and a touchdown.