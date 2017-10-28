Standoff ends when suspect shoots self in Powhatan

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Sources told Crime Insider Jon Burkett that a man shot himself in the stomach after a standoff with deputies in Powhatan County Saturday evening.

t happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2200 block of Judes Ferry Road not far from Powhatan High School.

Investigators had parts of the road blocked off for hours.

There has been no word yet on what led to the barricade, but officials said no one, other than the suspect, was hurt.

No update was available on the suspect’s condition.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.