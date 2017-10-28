Dinwiddie stays unbeaten after downing Hopewell 24-6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hopewell, VA - The Dinwiddie Generals were rude guests for Hopewell's Homecoming, rushing for 228 yards and two touchdowns as they improved to 9-0 on the season with a 24-6 win.

Dinwiddie led just 3-0 after the first quarter on a William Anspach 25 yard field goal, but would score their first touchdown in the second quarter when Zyan Strudevant scored from 20 yards out. He rushed for 89 yards on 15 carries.

The Generals defense was strong against Hopewell's Ronnie Walker, limiting the Indiana commit to 16 yards on 13 carries in his final game at Merner Field. Dinwiddie has allowed only 28 points in the last six games and no opponent has scored more than six points in that stretch.

Dinwiddie extended their regular season winning streak to 22 games dating back to October of 2015.