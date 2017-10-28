Deep Run outlasts Glen Allen 39-33

Twin Hickory, Va. – Deep Run’s playoff hopes in 5A are still very much alive after their 39-33 win over Glen Allen in week 10.

Wildcats quarterback Aiden Wheeler had 202 yards of total offense and accounted for 4 touchdowns in the win. Wheeler found Gabe Henderson on a 36 yard TD pass and scored on a 15 yard run to bring the Wildcats back from a 9 point 4th quarter deficit.

Deep Run overcame another standout performance from Jaguars running back Devin Flowers who carried 33 times for 295 yards and 4 scores. Donovan Greenhow also had 3 catches for 79 yards and a touchdown but the Jaguars still fell to 2-7.

With the win, Deep Run improves to 5-4 and keeps the 7th spot in the 5A playoff race. They will face Mills Godwin to close out their regular season.