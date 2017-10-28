Cooler and wetter on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. — An approaching storm system will increase the cloud cover heading into late Saturday. A few isolated showers are possible in the early evening, with a better chance of showers west of Interstate 95.

We will see occasional rain on Sunday. It will not rain every minute of the day, but periods of rain will be steady and heavy at times. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible. Highs will reach the 60s in central and eastern Virginia. Cooler air will arrive from the west, causing temps to fall west of I-95 in the by late morning.

That cooler air will move east as a cold front passes. It may be cold enough in the higher elevations to the west to see a sleet pellet or wet flake before the precipitation shuts off.

An area of low pressure will be located to our northeast, and the wrap-around moisture will keep some rain in the area through the evening.

We will dry out Sunday night and see clearing towards daybreak Monday. Lows will drop into the 30s and lower 40s.

By the time all the rain is done, many areas will see in over a half-inch of rain. Heavier amounts will occur across northern Virginia. The spread in computer model forecasts run from about one-third of an inch to around three inches. The model average for Richmond is about three-quarters of an inch.

Much of the week ahead will be dry. After a cool start Monday, highs will rebound into the 70s by Thursday and Friday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: