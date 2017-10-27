How you could win $250 Visa card from CVWMA

Enter now for your chance to win one of two $250 Visa gift cards from our friends at the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority.

Click here to enter the contest and register for your chance to win.

We’ll announce the first winner on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The second winner will be revealed Monday, Nov, 20.

What You Need to Know When Recycling Food & Beverage Cartons

CVWMA, The Carton Council and The Recycling Partnership are working together to provide food and beverage carton recycling education. In case you missed it, food and beverage cartons are accepted in CVWMA’s residential (curbside) recycling and drop-off recycling programs. Please empty, rinse and place cap back on to recycle. Help us keep cartons out of local landfills. Recycled cartons can be made into new products such as paper towels, tissue paper, toilet paper, and even ceiling tiles.

CVWMA provides recycling programs for 13 local governments in central Virginia. Check out our Journey to the MRF video to see what happens to recyclables once you put them out for recycling or take them to a convenient drop-off recycling location.

Carton Recycling

According to the Carton Council, Food and beverage cartons are one of the most sustainable packages available. They are made mainly from paper, a renewable resource from well-managed forests. As a lightweight packages option, cartons have a low carbon footprint as well as a low package-to-product ratio at 94 percent product and just 6 percent packaging.

There are two types of cartons available:

Shelf-stable (or aseptic) — are comprised of 74 percent paper, 22 percent plastic (polyethylene) and 4 percent aluminum. They are found on grocery store shelves and are used for soups, water, milk, juice, beans, wine and nutritional shakes.

— are comprised of 74 percent paper, 22 percent plastic (polyethylene) and 4 percent aluminum. They are found on grocery store shelves and are used for soups, water, milk, juice, beans, wine and nutritional shakes. Refrigerated (or gable-top) — contain approximately 80 percent paper and 20 percent polyethylene. They are found in the chilled section of the grocery store and are used to package milk, juice, cream and other beverages.

Like any other material, cartons are sorted and baled at sorting facilities and then shipped to recyclers. Cartons are recycled in one of two possible ways. At paper mills, the fiber is extracted and separated in a machine called a hydrapulper, which resembles a giant kitchen blender. The pulp that comes out is used to make paper products. This separation process is simulated in this video. Cartons go on to create everyday products such as paper towels, tissues, toilet paper and office and other writing paper.

Another type of recycler uses whole cartons to make environmentally friendly building materials such as interior wall boards, roof cover board, ceiling tiles, exterior sheathing and floor underlayment. You can check out this video from our friends at Dem-Con Companies to learn more about the carton recycling process.

Cartons are a sustainable packaging option, but their life cycle ends if they end up in a landfill. That’s why it’s important to spread the message that they can, and should, be recycled.

Recycle right with CVWMA.

The Carton Council

The Carton Council www.CartonCouncil is composed of four leading carton manufacturers, Elopak, SIG Combibloc, Evergreen Packaging and Tetra Pak, as well as an associate member, Nippon Dynawave Packaging. Formed in 2009, the Carton Council works to deliver long-term collaborative solutions in order to divert valuable cartons from the landfill. Through a united effort, the Carton Council is committed to building a sustainable infrastructure for carton recycling nationwide and works toward their continual goal of adding access and growing recycling of cartons throughout the U.S.

The Recycling Partnership

The Recycling Partnership is a dynamic industry collaboration focused on systemically and measurable improving curbside recycling in the United States. Working with community and industry partners nationwide, our strength lies in our best-in-class operational and technical support, proven community outreach approaches, and highly-leveraged seed grants to communities.

For more information, recyclers in the CVWMA service area call CVWMA at 804-340-0900, or visit us cvwma.com, follow us onFacebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

And be sure to sign up to get curbside reminder emails, so you’ll never forget if it’s recycle week!