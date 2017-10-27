RICHMOND, Va. - Fan favorite Dr. Maci S. Guthrie. DDS of the James River Family Dentistry joins us to talk the scary ‘tooth’ of the power of sour candy. Dr. Guthrie shows us the real damage that can be done to teeth from eating too much sour candy. With Halloween coming up, the James River Family Dentistry is offering a candy buy-back collection to donate to our soldiers overseas as part of the ’Treats for the Troops’ program through Operation Gratitude. The office will buy candy at $1 a pound from November 1st through 3rd at James River Family Dentistry located at 2805 McRae Rd., Suite 1-A. For more information you can visit http://www.jrfamilydentistry.com/
