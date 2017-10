× Suspect arrested in VCU robbery

RICHMOND, Va – Police arrested the person they say is responsible for an overnight robbery on VCU’s campus

The university sent an alert just before 4:30 a.m. Friday to avoid the area in the 900 block of Park Ave.

Police on scene tell CBS 6 that at least one person suffered minor injuries.

A short time later, VCU sent an alert that the suspect had been apprehended.