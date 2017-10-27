DC woman pleads guilty to tossing urine at Metrobus driver

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A DC woman has pleaded guilty to an assault charge after an incident in which she is accused of throwing a cup full of urine at a Metrobus driver.

Police say that in August, bus cameras recorded 38-year-old Opal Brown standing up in front of the bus when she opened a cup and waited for the bus to stop. They report that as Brown was leaving, the driver told her to have a nice day and she responded by asking “are you talking to me” and then tossed urine at the driver’s head.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged her with misdemeanor assault, and a judge ordered that stay away from the Metrobus driver as well as the X2 Metrobus line, and report to the Court’s Mental Health Urgent Care Clinic for an assessment.

Brown was arrested on Aug. 30, and later was additionally charged for failing to appear for a court hearing. Her plea agreement admits guilt for the assault, and calls for the dismissal of the failure to appear charge. If sentenced, Brown will receive a maximum of 180 days in jail, a fine of up to $1,000 or both. Her sentencing will take place next month.