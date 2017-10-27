Motorcycle driver hospitalized after chase along I-295

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A motorcycle driver is hospitalized after leading a state trooper on a chase along I-295 Friday evening, officials said.

Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller said a trooper attempted to pull over the driver at 7:23 p.m.

“A pursuit was initiated and ended when the motorcycle crashed near Exit 41 on Interstate 295,” Geller said.

Officials said the motorcyclist was transported to VCU Medical Center with minor injuries.

“The trooper was checked by medical personnel at the scene,” Geller said.

Officials said charges are pending in the incident, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.