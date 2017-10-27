RICHMOND, Va. - Wardrobe Stylist Jammie Baker visits to give us three easy steps to simplify your life and amp up your style. Jammie is also joined by clients Jennifer and Bernice who showcase different looks to satisfy different work and life styles. You can find Jammie on Instagram with @jammiebaker_ and online at http://www.jammiebaker.com.
Making style simple with Jammie Baker
-
New looks for a new year!
-
Staying on trend this Fall with Jewelers of America
-
We Enjoyed Some Sweetness in the Kitchen
-
Award-Winning Interior Designer Nate Berkus talks style
-
Bow Ties for Back-To-School
-
-
The Step Up for Down Syndrome 5k & Family Fest
-
Quick and simple makeup tricks to enhance your end-of-summer look
-
Give your fall a fresh start with these closet cleaning tips
-
March of Dimes’ is Rolling with Fashion
-
Transitioning from summer clothes to a fall wardrobe
-
-
Change your look this Summer
-
Add pops of modern to traditional decor
-
Give blood and save a life