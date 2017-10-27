Making style simple with Jammie Baker

RICHMOND, Va. - Wardrobe Stylist Jammie Baker visits to give us three easy steps to simplify your life and amp up your style.  Jammie is also joined by clients Jennifer and Bernice who showcase different looks to satisfy different work and life styles.  You can find Jammie on Instagram with @jammiebaker_ and online at http://www.jammiebaker.com. 