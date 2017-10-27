Guy Fieri chats about his new show!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Food Network superstar Guy Fieri joins us via satellite to talk about his next television endeavor ‘Guy’s Big Project’. This six episode series will take viewers on the journey to see how a show goes from a passionate idea to a reality on-air. ‘Guy’s Big Project’ premiers Sunday, November 5th at 9pm on the Food Network. For more information you can visit http://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/guys-big-project