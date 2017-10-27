Drug takeback day events to be held across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Law enforcement agencies and community partners throughout Virginia will accept unused or expired medications in celebration of Drug Take-Back Day Saturday, Oct. 28.

The day provides proper disposal of unused prescriptions, especially opioids, before they can be misused, abused, or accidentally ingested.

All take back locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find a site near you by searching here (or view below). 

Attorney General Mark Herring encouraged all Virginians to take advantage of collection locations across the Commonwealth tomorrow to “make our homes and communities safer.”

:We can all do our part to help combat this devastating opioid epidemic,” Herring said.

There is a strong link between misuse of prescription opioids, opioid addiction, and even subsequent use of heroin once prescriptions become too expensive or are no longer accessible.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse:

  • Half of young people who used heroin got started by abusing prescription opioids.
  • One in fifteen individuals who misuse prescription opioid painkillers will try heroin within 10 years.
  • The number of opioid prescriptions has nearly tripled over the last 25 years, and the United States now accounts for nearly 100 percent of the world’s hydrocodone prescriptions and 81 percent of oxycodone prescriptions.
  • The number of Americans abusing heroin nearly doubled from 2007 to 2012, with nearly 700,000 now abusing heroin.

LOCATIONS:

Henrico Police Department 7721 E. Parham Road Henrico
Virginia State Police 9300 Brook Road Glen Allen
University Of Richmond Police Department #31 Ur Drivespecial Programs Building University Of Richmond
Ashland Police Department 601 England Street Ashland
Goochland County Sheriff’s Office 12720 Tuckahoe Creek Pkwy Henrico
Hanover County Sheriff’s Office 7427 Verdi Lane Mechanicsville
Chesterfield County Police Department 601 Watkins Centre Parkway Midlothian
Caroline County Sheriff’s Office 18048 Jefferson Davis Highway Ruther Glen
Colonial Heights Police Department 1869 Southpark Blvd Colonial Heights
Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office 7301 Boydton Plank Road Petersburg
Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office 3880 Old Buckingham Road Powhatan
Goochland County Sheriff’s Office 2710 Fairgrounds Road Goochland
Petersburg Sheriff’s Office 3500 South Crater Road Petersburg
Petersburg Police Department 2100 South Crater Rd Petersburg
Prince George County Police 6600 Courthouse Road Prince George
Hopewell Police Department 300 N. Main Street Hopewell
Caroline County Sheriff’s Office 104 W. Broaddus Avenue Bowling Green
King And Queen Sheriff’s Office 396 Newtown Road Saint Stephens Church
Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office 10401 Spotsylvania Avenue Fredericksburg
Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg Police Department 1101 Sam Perry Blvd Fredericksburg
University Of Mary Washington Police Department 1301 College Avenue Fredericksburg
Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office 5992 Plank Road Fredericksburg
Amelia County Sherff’s Office 15105 Patrick Henry Hwy Amelia
Amelia County Sherff’s Office 15412 Patrick Henry Hwy. Amelia
Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office 9767 Courthouse Road Spotsylvania
Tappahannock Pd / Essex County So 1660 Tappahannock Blvd Tappahannock
King And Queen Sheriff’s Office 3483 Lewis B. Puller Hwy Shacklefords
Louisa County Sheriff’s Office 1 Woolfolk Ave Louisa
King George Sheriff’s Office 10445 Government Center Blvd. King George
Blackstone Police Department 101 West Elm Street Blackstone
Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office 194 B Turkeysag Trail Palmyra
James City County Police Department 4600 Opportunity Way Williamsburg
Orange (Town Of) Police Department 130 West Main Street Orange
Orange (Town Of) Police Department 308 Radney Road Orange
Williamsburg Police Department 425 Armistead Avenue Williamsburg
Surry County Sheriff’s Office 28 Colonial Trail East Surry
Farmville Police Department/Longwood University Pd 156 S. South Street Farmville
Albemarle County Police Department 500 Martha Jefferson Drive Charlottesville
Maryland State Police 23200 Leonard Hall Drive Leonardtown
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office 23150 Leonard Hall Drive Leonardtown

 