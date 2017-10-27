Drug takeback day events to be held across Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. — Law enforcement agencies and community partners throughout Virginia will accept unused or expired medications in celebration of Drug Take-Back Day Saturday, Oct. 28.
The day provides proper disposal of unused prescriptions, especially opioids, before they can be misused, abused, or accidentally ingested.
All take back locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find a site near you by searching here (or view below).
Attorney General Mark Herring encouraged all Virginians to take advantage of collection locations across the Commonwealth tomorrow to “make our homes and communities safer.”
:We can all do our part to help combat this devastating opioid epidemic,” Herring said.
There is a strong link between misuse of prescription opioids, opioid addiction, and even subsequent use of heroin once prescriptions become too expensive or are no longer accessible.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse:
- Half of young people who used heroin got started by abusing prescription opioids.
- One in fifteen individuals who misuse prescription opioid painkillers will try heroin within 10 years.
- The number of opioid prescriptions has nearly tripled over the last 25 years, and the United States now accounts for nearly 100 percent of the world’s hydrocodone prescriptions and 81 percent of oxycodone prescriptions.
- The number of Americans abusing heroin nearly doubled from 2007 to 2012, with nearly 700,000 now abusing heroin.
LOCATIONS:
|Henrico Police Department
|7721 E. Parham Road
|Henrico
|Virginia State Police
|9300 Brook Road
|Glen Allen
|University Of Richmond Police Department
|#31 Ur Drivespecial Programs Building
|University Of Richmond
|Ashland Police Department
|601 England Street
|Ashland
|Goochland County Sheriff’s Office
|12720 Tuckahoe Creek Pkwy
|Henrico
|Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
|7427 Verdi Lane
|Mechanicsville
|Chesterfield County Police Department
|601 Watkins Centre Parkway
|Midlothian
|Caroline County Sheriff’s Office
|18048 Jefferson Davis Highway
|Ruther Glen
|Colonial Heights Police Department
|1869 Southpark Blvd
|Colonial Heights
|Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office
|7301 Boydton Plank Road
|Petersburg
|Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office
|3880 Old Buckingham Road
|Powhatan
|Goochland County Sheriff’s Office
|2710 Fairgrounds Road
|Goochland
|Petersburg Sheriff’s Office
|3500 South Crater Road
|Petersburg
|Petersburg Police Department
|2100 South Crater Rd
|Petersburg
|Prince George County Police
|6600 Courthouse Road
|Prince George
|Hopewell Police Department
|300 N. Main Street
|Hopewell
|Caroline County Sheriff’s Office
|104 W. Broaddus Avenue
|Bowling Green
|King And Queen Sheriff’s Office
|396 Newtown Road
|Saint Stephens Church
|Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office
|10401 Spotsylvania Avenue
|Fredericksburg
|Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office
|4600 Spotsylvania Parkway
|Fredericksburg
|Fredericksburg Police Department
|1101 Sam Perry Blvd
|Fredericksburg
|University Of Mary Washington Police Department
|1301 College Avenue
|Fredericksburg
|Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office
|5992 Plank Road
|Fredericksburg
|Amelia County Sherff’s Office
|15105 Patrick Henry Hwy
|Amelia
|Amelia County Sherff’s Office
|15412 Patrick Henry Hwy.
|Amelia
|Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office
|9767 Courthouse Road
|Spotsylvania
|Tappahannock Pd / Essex County So
|1660 Tappahannock Blvd
|Tappahannock
|King And Queen Sheriff’s Office
|3483 Lewis B. Puller Hwy
|Shacklefords
|Louisa County Sheriff’s Office
|1 Woolfolk Ave
|Louisa
|King George Sheriff’s Office
|10445 Government Center Blvd.
|King George
|Blackstone Police Department
|101 West Elm Street
|Blackstone
|Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office
|194 B Turkeysag Trail
|Palmyra
|James City County Police Department
|4600 Opportunity Way
|Williamsburg
|Orange (Town Of) Police Department
|130 West Main Street
|Orange
|Orange (Town Of) Police Department
|308 Radney Road
|Orange
|Williamsburg Police Department
|425 Armistead Avenue
|Williamsburg
|Surry County Sheriff’s Office
|28 Colonial Trail East
|Surry
|Farmville Police Department/Longwood University Pd
|156 S. South Street
|Farmville
|Albemarle County Police Department
|500 Martha Jefferson Drive
|Charlottesville
|Maryland State Police
|23200 Leonard Hall Drive
|Leonardtown
|St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office
|23150 Leonard Hall Drive
|Leonardtown