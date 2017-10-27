A taste of Autumn with Ms. Keyshia’s Pumpkin Spice Donut Holes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Keyshia Moore of the cookbook ‘Creating Like Keyshia’ visits our kitchen to whip up Pumpkin Spice Donut Holes. These tasty bites are the perfect sweet for Fall. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/people/CreatingLike-Keyshia/100008099235390

Pumpkin spice donut holes

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1 1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 tbp butter

1 large egg

1/4 cup milk of choice

1/2 cup pumpkin purée

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Vegetable oil for frying

Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and spices in medium mixing bowl. Set aside.

Cream sugar and butter together until fluffy. Add egg and beat until well mixed.Stir in milk, pumpkin purée and vanilla.

Mix wet and dry ingredients together until batter is smooth

Cover batter with plastic wrap and chill until firm.

Add oil deep fryer.

Carefully drop batter by teaspoons into oil. Fry for 3 to 4 minutes, turning once. Drain on paper towel lined plate. Top with cinnamon and sugar (optional). Eat while warm. Enjoy!