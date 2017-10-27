91-year-old Colonial Heights woman missing after taking a wrong turn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Police are searching for Mildred Sadler, a 91-year-old woman who became lost while driving.

She was last seen by friends in Colonial Heights on Thursday, and a friend said Sadler called from Powhatan.

She said she was lost and trying to get back home. Colonial Heights Police said Sadler was seen Friday in Southwestern Virginia, near Chatham – that’s about two hours away. Police said she was asking for directions to Richmond.

Family members said they are very concerned.

"She was seen by another citizen who we've since contacted, that they saw Mildred Sadler today in that area and at that time she was wearing a long sleeve, light colored shirt and long pants, light in color,” said Sgt. Renee Walters, Colonial Heights Police.

Sadler is driving a 1999 White, Chevrolet Monte Carlo, two-door with Virginia License Plate VCW-4023.

Sadler just turned 91, 10 days ago and family members say she is on several medications that she needs to take daily.

Sadler is five foot four inches tall, 98 pounds with hazel eyes and white hair.

A statewide bulletin has been issued asking for law enforcement across the Commonwealth to be on the lookout.

Her grandson tells me, he believes her cell phone battery is dead, since it goes straight to voice mail.

If you see Mildred Sadler, please call your local police or sheriff's office.