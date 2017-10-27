× 2ND annual Pecan Festival

RICHMOND, Va. —

Richard Bland College of William & Mary is gearing up for its 2ND annual Pecan Festival Saturday, October 28 from 10am – 5pm. Richard Bland College is home to the oldest and largest pecan groves in Virginia, with over a 1,000 pecan trees situated on its 750-acre campus. So it’s only natural to host the 2nd annual Pecan Festival on the grounds at 11301 Johnson Road, South Prince George.

There will be vendors, food, entertainment and music stage options, highlighted by the popular Richmond-based Trongone Band, which performs a mixture of southern Rock ‘n’ Soul and American Jam. More than 200 vendors will be on-site with products ranging from homemade pecan foods, fine soaps, jewelry, baked goods and clothing. More food, beer and wine vendors will be at this year’s Pecan Festival. Family themed entertainment includes a full line-up of bands, a kids’ zone, “Little Miss” pageants, a dog costume pageant, and a pecan food bake-off. Admission to the Pecan Festival is free. For more information, visit www.rbc.edu.

Activities for Sunday have been cancelled due to inclement weather forecast, but the Festival will happen on Saturday.