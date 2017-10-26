Man wanted for stealing women’s undies seen at Richmond laundromats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Detectives are asking for the public's to find a man accused of pilfering women's underwear from a laundry over the summer who was recently spotted at several other laundromats in Richmond.

Police said 54-year-old Timothy Lott was seen last Friday night at the same laundromat in the 300 block of Strawberry Street where he is suspected of stealing underwear around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

That is where security cameras inside the Neighborhood Laundromat showed a man walking into the facility, reaching into a machine and taking a woman's undergarments.

The owner of the laundry said the man snatched a pair of red panties from a machine that was still running.

Al Bingenheimer, the owner of the laundry, told WTVR CBS 6 News back in August he learned of the theft when the woman's husband called to report the incident.

Bingenheimer said after he spoke with the woman's husband, he checked his store's security video.

"He walks in, mills around, tries to find a cute girl, reaches into her stuff, grabs what he can...," Bingenheimer said.

Police said Lott made his escape through a back door and then drove off in a blue SAAB sedan.

And Bingenheimer said he has seen the same person do the same thing at his laundromat on Cleveland Street in Richmond's Museum District.

In fact, officials said that after Lott left the Neighborhood Laundromat last Friday, he was spotted at several other laundromats in the Fan.

Police urged anyone who has seen Lott to call 911 immediately.

If you have information that could help police, call Third Precinct Detective Heather Truong at 804-646-1067 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

