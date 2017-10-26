Nikki-Dee explores Through the Garden Gate Antiques

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- If you haven't checked out Through the Garden Gate Antiques yet, you are missing out.

Not only do Pam and Ronnie make much their furniture and decorative home accents by hand, they have a passion for Jesus that permeates through the entire shop.

They are truly two peas in a pod and absolutely one of a kind.

If you like Fixer Upper and other HGTV shows, but are looking for something more original and unique, you need to stop by Through The Garden Gates Antiques!

Check out more Nikki-Dee Can You Be Me stories here.