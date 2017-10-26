Missing Chesterfield woman may be missing front teeth

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 64-year-old woman last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said Bobbie Jean James, of the 20200 block of Sheffield Place, was last seen leaving her home to take a walk around 4 p.m.

Relatives, who contacted police after she had not returned home after several hours, said she needs medication.

James is described as a black female, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and was wearing a brown wig.

She was last seen wearing brown pants, a black shirt with flowers and a purple hooded jacket.

Additionally, police said James may be missing her front teeth.

If you haven seen James or have information about her whereabouts, please call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

