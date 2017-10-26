× Marion Meadows, Central Virginia Highland Games & Celtic Festival

RICHMOND, Va. —

Friday, October 27, 6 pm & 9 pm, The Renaissance Ballroom, 107 West Broad Street, Downtown Richmond. Another JS Affair presents An evening with Jazz Saxophonist Marion Meadows with Jazz Vocalist Lindsey Webster, in two shows. Also performing Richmond’s Doors Wide Open Band. Tickets at tickets brownpapertickets.com or call 804-510-9999. Partial proceeds benefit the West End Richmond Striders.

October 28 & 29, Central Virginia Highland Games & Celtic Festival at Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 East Laburnum Avenue, Richmond,

Saturday, October 28, 8th Annual Innsbrook’s Great Pumpkin Palooza, 10 am – 4 pm, Northshore lawn at Innsbrook.

Innsbrook Foundation hosts the largest Punkin Dunkin contest around! Featuring trebuchets designed and built by local high school students who are competing to be named the 2017 Champion, 3rd annual high school “Battle of Bands”, punkin dunkin, costume contests, fun treats and the Markel Kidszone, climbing wall, petting zoo, pony rides and bouncy house activities. Sponsored by Highwoods Properties, Markel Corporation, Silver Diner Innsbrook, Truliant CFU, School of Rock, JPFoundation, Event Makers, USA, and Michael & Son Restoration. Benefiting Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation which is a beacon of hope for those who are affected by teenage depression and anxiety. For details visit http://www.innsbrook.com/.