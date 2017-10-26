Fighting infertility and giving hope to struggling families 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Advancing technology offers hope to couples struggling with infertility. Crystal Goodwyn and Reverend Kimberly Clark from The Richmond Chapter of Fertility for Colored Girls talked about the organization and how they are bringing awareness and support to couples determined to make their family a reality. Join them at the 1st Annual Pearls, Pumps, and Polos Hope Breakfast taking place Saturday, November 11th at the Grace Center located at 1302 Victor St. For more information visit, https://www.fertilityforcoloredgirls.org/