Worker stunned to see ‘deer running at me with bloody face’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An area auto glass shop is cleaning up after a deer smashed through one of the building’s windows Thursday morning.
The animal crashed through the side of the Auto Glass Now on Westwood Avenue in the Near West End at about 8 a.m.
Photo Gallery
One of the employees had a close call with the deer right after it broke the glass.
“All of a sudden, I see a deer running at me with a bloody face. I panicked," the worker said. "I paused and I didn’t want to run and that’s just when it ran past me.”
RELATED: Video shows deer ‘running wild’ on Richmond’s Southside
The deer was last seen running north down Westwood.
The business only works on auto glass, so they cannot fix the window themselves.
NEWS YOU CAN USE: What you should do if you spot a deer running wild in the city
37.575119 -77.481692