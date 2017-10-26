Worker stunned to see ‘deer running at me with bloody face’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An area auto glass shop is cleaning up after a deer smashed through one of the building’s windows Thursday morning.

The animal crashed through the side of the Auto Glass Now on Westwood Avenue in the Near West End at about 8 a.m.

One of the employees had a close call with the deer right after it broke the glass.

“All of a sudden, I see a deer running at me with a bloody face. I panicked," the worker said. "I paused and I didn’t want to run and that’s just when it ran past me.”

The deer was last seen running north down Westwood.

The business only works on auto glass, so they cannot fix the window themselves.