Cooking & Cocktails with “Big Herm”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Caterer and fan favorite, Big Herm Baskerville is BACK on this little Friday with his fresh catch of the day. His signature Sizzlin’ Baja Tilapia was on today’s Virginia This Morning menu. You can visit Big Herm at ‘Big Herm’s Kitchen’ at 315 N 2nd St. in Richmond and at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

Big Herm’s Sizzling Baja Tilapia

Ingredients:

1/4 cup olive oil

4 tilapia fillets

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp granulated garlic

½ tsp cayenne

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/2 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper

6 garlic cloves, minced

4 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup black olives, halved

1 cup black beans (cooked)

Chipotle Sauce

2 cups sour cream

1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce

2 tablespoons roughly chopped fresh chives

Juice of 1/2 lime

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat olive oil in large skillet over medium-high heat.

In a small bowl combine salt, pepper, garlic and cayenne then rub fish with mixture.

Add fish to skillet and sauté for about 3 minutes per side. Remove and set aside

Add parsley, crushed red pepper and garlic to same skillet; sauté 1 minute.

Add tomatoes, olives, and black beans. Sauté until tomatoes are soft and juicy, about 3 minutes.

Make sauce:

Add all ingredients to a small blender or food processer and blend until smooth

Place fish on bed of rice and spoon sauce over top.