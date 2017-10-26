Police: Man strangles 23-year-old woman he met on dating site

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police arrested a 77-year-old man for assaulting a 23-year-old woman he met on a dating site, WTKR reported.

Newport News Police were called to the 7700 block of Vernon Place, the night of October 22, to investigate the incident.

Once on scene, the woman told police she got into a fight with Alan Richard Schmitt.

Schmitt, she said, had portrayed himself as a much younger man when they began communicating on the dating site Plenty of Fish.

During the fight, she said Schmitt grabbed her around the neck and threw her to the ground, got on top of her and started strangling her.

Schmitt was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of strangulation.