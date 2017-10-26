These parts of Virginia 🏔️will see frosty morning Friday

RICHMOND, Va. — Mostly clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to plummet down into the 30s across much of the Commonwealth. A frost advisory has been issued for areas north and west of Richmond. A freeze warning is in effect for parts of northern Virginia. The coldest period will be near daybreak.

The low officially at Richmond International Airport may not drop much below 40°, but many outlying areas will be in the mid to upper 30s. Our coldest cities will be near freezing.

Highs Friday afternoon will be near 70°, and overnight lows will be milder this weekend.

