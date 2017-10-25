× Man arrested after Henrico car wash murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man wanted in connection to a fatal weekend shooting at a West End car wash was arrested overnight, according to Henrico Police.

“Tony Felton was located and arrested outside of Virginia,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said,. “Details concerning his arrest are not being released now.”

Felton was wanted for Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Malicious Wounding, and Use of a Firearm in commission of a Felony in connection to the fatal weekend shooting,

Felton, according to police, shot and killed 28-year-old Kevin L. Barnes outside the Car Pool car wash, on West Broad Street near Libbie Avenue, Saturday at about 5:30 p.m.

A second person struck by gunfire — identified by family as Barnes’ teenage cousin — survived the shooting.

Barnes, who previously attended Henrico High School according to his Facebook page, was remembered as a funny, hardworking man who loved his family.

Elise, who asked to be identified only by her first name because of strange social media messages she has received since Saturday, said she was in the Target parking lot with a friend when she heard “pops” across the street.

“My friend said, ‘I think that was the car backfiring on the detailing side,’ and I said, ‘no those were definitely gun shots,'” Elise said. “It was really horrifying that I didn’t know what to do in the moment.”

In the days since the shooting, Elise said she has been thinking about Barnes’ family, but also about how to keep herself safe when the unexpected happens.

“Avoidance is definitely key to your safety, but at the end of the day, it just happens and you have to internalize it like that,” she said. “I looked up afterward a bunch of ways that I could have reacted and that I reacted wrong.”

